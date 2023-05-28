Todd Breaux, Damon Blue win 2023 Jambalaya World Champion title

Staff Report

The Gonzales Jambalaya Festival announced Todd Breaux and helper Damon Blue as the 2023 Jambalaya World Champions.

During the evening of May 28, the team claimed the championship golden paddle from 2022's winners, the father-son duo Austin King and Tunney King.

The final round of 12 cooks included: Daren Braud, Kade Lanoux, Tyler Billingsley, Taner Bourque, Justin "Big Cat" Courville, Robert "Hoss" Reine, Shane Martinez, Breaux, Curt Parent, Adam Gautreau, Heath "Buster" Melancon, and Brandon Olinde.

Previously announced, the 2023 Champ of Champs was Jarrett Marchand.

Once again this year, Master of ceremonies Todd Long appeared in frequent social media posts to provide updates on the 56th annual festival.

The Jambalaya Festival Association stages one of the largest festivals in Louisiana every year in May in the heart of Gonzales.

