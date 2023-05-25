Noël Family Distillery brings unique flavor to Donaldsonville historic district

After six years of development, the father-daughter duo of Chip and Natalie Noël have brought forth the Noël Family Distillery, recently opening for tours of the renovated LP&L building in the Donaldsonville historic district.

Natalie Noël stopped by city hall to share an update on the new local distillery on Mayor Leroy Sullivan's Making Progress program on Facebook.

The family opened the distillery during the Donaldsonville Italian festival to provide tours of the renovated building.

"The warm welcome we've received so far has been tremendous," she said.

Among its diverse selection, the distillery is the only one in Louisiana to offer authentic Reposado tequila, which is aged in former Jack Daniels oak barrels.

Noël tequila is made from a proprietary blend of lowland and highland Blue Weber agave in Jalisco, Mexico.

Most spirits can be purchased at the location. Local retailers and restaurants, such as the First and Last Chance, will carry selections from the distillery. Merchandise also is available.

"We're so happy to be a part of Donaldsonville," she said. "We could have gone anywhere, but I'm so happy we chose Donaldsonville. Everyone has been so kind and so welcoming."

The family business plans to open for tours on Saturdays and in conjunction with special events in the city, such as the June 3 concert at the park and the July 3 fireworks event.

Located at 30 Veterans Blvd., across from Crescent Park and along the Mississippi River, the distillery will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tours and private events can be scheduled through the website, noeldistillery.com.

