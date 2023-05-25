Ascension Parish Assessor unveils new online property search and map

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Assessor Mert Smiley announced the launch of a state-of-the-art online property search and mapping platform, developed in collaboration with Schneider Geospatial's Beacon platform.

The innovative solution aims to provide residents, property owners and real estate professionals with a comprehensive and user-friendly tool to access property information conveniently, according to a news release from the assessor.

The office is dedicated to enhancing public access to property data and improving transparency, and the new online property search and map will enable users to easily explore property records, view detailed maps, and access pertinent information with just a few clicks.

Key features of the Ascension Parish online property search and map include:

Intuitive User Interface: The platform offers a user-friendly interface designed to make property searches efficient and straightforward. Users can navigate through various interactive maps, filter search results, and access property-specific information effortlessly.

Advanced Property Search: With the new online platform, residents and professionals can perform advanced property searches based on various criteria such as address, owner name, parcel number, or subdivision. The search functionality is designed to deliver accurate and relevant results quickly.

Interactive Mapping: Schneider Geospatial's Beacon platform provides robust mapping capabilities, allowing users to visualize property boundaries, zoning districts, flood zones, and other critical geographic information. The interactive maps offer multiple layers of data that can be toggled on and off for a customized viewing experience.

Property Details and Documents: Users can access detailed property information, including assessment values, property characteristics, ownership history, and related documents. This feature empowers homeowners, prospective buyers, and real estate professionals to make informed decisions based on accurate and up-to-date data.

Mobile-Friendly Design: The online property search and map are optimized for mobile devices, enabling users to access the platform conveniently from smartphones and tablets. This ensures that residents can access property information on the go, whenever and wherever they need it.

"We are thrilled to introduce this cutting-edge online property search and map to the residents of Ascension Parish," Smiley said. "By leveraging the power of Schneider Geospatial's Beacon platform, we are providing our community with a modern and efficient tool for accessing property information. This technology will enhance transparency, simplify research, and empower residents to make informed decisions about their properties."

To access the new online property search and map, visit the Ascension Parish Assessor's website at www.ascensionassessor.com.

The office is committed to serving the residents and property owners of Ascension Parish, providing fair and accurate assessments and ensuring transparency in property valuation. The office strives to leverage innovative technology to enhance public access to property information and foster economic growth.

Schneider Geospatial is a leading provider of innovative geospatial solutions for government agencies and organizations across the United States. The Beacon platform is widely recognized for its advanced mapping, property search, and data management capabilities, empowering communities to make informed decisions and streamline operations.