St. Amant volunteers assist with special delivery

St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department members assisted with a special delivery May 23.

"I'm so proud of these volunteers," St. Amant Chief James E. LeBlanc said. "The greatest gift is when you deliver life. Our members responded fast and delivered this beautiful baby just 20 minutes ago in our St. Amant community."

He said stepping into action is simply what volunteers do.

"Again, I'm so proud of your dedicated efforts to our community," LeBlanc said.

In another matter, the chief thanked the volunteers from the 5th Ward Volunteer Fire Department as well as St. Amant for their training work done at the Gonzales Fire Department.

The members were able to train with a burn building and live fires.

"Again we cannot express our appreciation enough to the Gonzales Fire Department and the City of Gonzales for allowing the volunteers in the parish to use and train in their burn building," LeBlanc said.

On the west side of the parish, the Donaldsonville Fire Department has a training session planned. The members were set to practice vehicle rescues on three cars provided by a local wrecker company.