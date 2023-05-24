Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent shares end of year message

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander released a message to mark the beginning of summer break.

He thanked the parents, grandparents, guardians, family members, and extended family members for their ongoing partnership and support throughout the 2022-23 school year.

"We worked together to provide opportunities for students to continue their journey of ongoing development so that they are one day equipped to chase the dreams of their choice after high school graduation. Although no school year is perfect, we appreciate our work together that made 2022-23 an overall success," Alexander wrote.

He also thanked the teachers who he said always consistently stayed the course throughout the year.

"Ascension's teachers are second to none! And, of course, we thank all those whose work every day is aimed at ensuring the classroom experience remains our most important touchpoint. That takes instructional leaders, instructional support personnel, operations personnel, and administrative personnel. This was yet another great year of teamwork and service to students and each other," he wrote.

Alexander also shared some important information with the community: