Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent shares end of year message
Ascension Parish Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander released a message to mark the beginning of summer break.
He thanked the parents, grandparents, guardians, family members, and extended family members for their ongoing partnership and support throughout the 2022-23 school year.
"We worked together to provide opportunities for students to continue their journey of ongoing development so that they are one day equipped to chase the dreams of their choice after high school graduation. Although no school year is perfect, we appreciate our work together that made 2022-23 an overall success," Alexander wrote.
He also thanked the teachers who he said always consistently stayed the course throughout the year.
"Ascension's teachers are second to none! And, of course, we thank all those whose work every day is aimed at ensuring the classroom experience remains our most important touchpoint. That takes instructional leaders, instructional support personnel, operations personnel, and administrative personnel. This was yet another great year of teamwork and service to students and each other," he wrote.
Alexander also shared some important information with the community:
- Report cards were either given to students mailed out May 25.
- Summer School / Enrichment starts June 5 and runs through June 29.
- My School Bucks, the online payment software for Child Nutrition, shut down May 24 at 11:59 p.m. After that time, all payments should be made directly to the student's school.
- If your child plans to participate in the Summer Enrichment Program and needs bus transportation, you should expect a call from the bus driver to inform them of approximate pick-up and drop-off times. The "Here Comes the Bus" app will not be available during the summer routes.
- The Louisiana Department of Education would like feedback. Consider taking their Family Engagement Survey which evaluates the engagement of parents/guardians within five separate domains: creating a welcoming environment, collaboration in support of student learning, practicing effective communication, practicing sharing power and advocacy, and facilitating community involvement. Here are links to the survey: English: https://form.jotform.com/231354231130035 ; Spanish: https://form.jotform.com/231384735740155
- Hepatitis A has been added to the required list of immunizations for next school year.
- The Ascension Parish School Board is in the process of determining new attendance zones for the 2024-25 school year when Prairieville High School opens. This will impact primary, middle, and high schools on the East side of the district. Visit AscensionSchools.org/redistricting2024 to view draft maps, frequently asked questions, and take an input survey. The meetings will be: 6 p.m., June 12 at St. Amant High School Commons, 12035 Hwy. 431, St. Amant, LA 70774; 6 p.m., June 13 at East Ascension High School Cafetorium, 612 East Worthey Road, Gonzales, LA 70737; and 6 p.m., June 14 at Dutchtown High School Cafetorium, 13165 Hwy. 73, Geismar, LA 70734.
- Anyone who wants to teach or work in the school district can apply at: AscensionSchools.org/ApplyNow