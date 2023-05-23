Plaquemine Garden Club honors members for service, swears in board members

Special to The Post South

The annual Plaquemine Garden Club May Hat Luncheon was held at Clubhouse Bistro, 23550 Myrtle Grove Road, Plaquemine. Four ladies were inducted into the Circle of Roses and presented a red rose signifying their contributions to the club through the years.

New board members include Kathleen Cooper, president; Marla Medlen Bueche, first vice president; Jelina Ourso, corresponding secretary; Katherine Desselles, parliamentarian; Missy Bertrand, treasurer; Julie Hebert, recording secretary and Bernadine Legendre, second vice president.

Plaquemine Garden Club members also hosted their annual plant sale and club fundraiser at the Plaquemine Depot, 57960 Main St.

The Plaquemine Garden Club is affiliated with Louisiana Garden Club Federal Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs Inc. and National Gardens Clubs Inc.