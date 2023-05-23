Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office no longer allowing comments on Facebook page

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Facebook posts will no longer allow comments.

According to a post on the social media platform, the policy is effective immediately. It was posted the afternoon of May 23.

The following statement was posted:

"Effective immediately - Facebook posts from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office will be for informational purposes only and will not allow users to comment. While a lot of comments posted have been very positive, some comments were not pertinent to the posted information or were defamatory; therefore, it has been deemed best that we no longer allow commenting. Readers who wish to comment certainly have the right to do so utilizing their own Facebook pages or any other form of social media they choose.

"The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide enough information so citizens can protect themselves when needed. We will continue to provide details on investigations and may ask for citizen’s help for information about cases.

"Sheriff Bobby Webre would like to remind followers of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page; we have a user-friendly website that we will use to share information with the citizens of Ascension Parish."