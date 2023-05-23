Ascension Parish deputies participating in Click It or Ticket campaign

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office will join other local law enforcement agencies in participating in the “Click It or Ticket” campaign, which runs from May 23 through June 4.

Seatbelt enforcement will be conducted in areas around Ascension Parish. Deputies will be checking motorist for seatbelt and safety seat violations, as well as other violations.

“Click It or Ticket” is a seatbelt enforcement campaign aimed at increasing the national seatbelt usage rate.