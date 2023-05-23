Ascension Parish Library to present modern take on children’s classics

Staff Report

Ever thought about how the classics would happen in the modern world? Hear a new take on some childhood favorites on at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. June 1 at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales, at 10 a.m. June 2 in Dutchtown or 2 p.m. June 2 at Galvez. Bright Star Touring Theater will perform the Velveteen Rabbit, Little Red and Big Bully Wolf, and an original play, Operation Kindness: A Captain Friendship Adventure. Each show highlights themes of bully prevention, character education and literacy.

Bright Star Touring Theatre is a national touring theatre company based in Asheville, North Carolina, with a mission to challenge, engage, and delight audiences worldwide.

How Does Your Sunflower Grow

Spread sunshine this summer and grow a sunflower. Pick up a special seed from any Ascension Parish Library location (while supplies last) beginning June 1 and plant it in your garden. Chart your flower’s growth and share your progress pictures with us on Facebook and Instagram (@myAPLibrary). Prizes will be awarded in early August to the gardeners with the tallest flower and the flower with the largest surface diameter.

Opera Career Day

Opera is storytelling through song that uses elaborate costumes, scenery, lighting and talent. Career Day: Jobs Off the Stage highlights the many essential jobs needed for a production by the New Orleans Opera Association, the largest arts employer in Louisiana, during its season. The group employs more than 400 artisans and technicians to produce an opera season. In addition to the talented performers on stage, the contributions of skilled laborers off-stage are just as significant. Often, these jobs go unnoticed and unmentioned in schools and training programs. From wig styling, sound production, makeup, scenery, property, front of house, and more, see what it takes to produce the opera magic at 10 a.m. June 3, at the Gonzales library.

Coppélia Presented by Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s Youth Ballet

Ascension Parish Library is welcoming the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s Youth Ballet back on June 8. This year, they are performing Coppélia. Set to the timeless music of Leo Delibes, Coppélia is a comic story ballet set hundreds of years ago in a festive Hungarian village. Follow the antics of Swanilda and Franz, two young lovebirds, who quarrel over the beautiful maiden in the window of the local toymaker’s shop. Havoc ensues as Swanilda and her friends sneak into Dr. Coppelius’ toy shop to discover life-size, dancing toys, and the truth about the girl in the window.

There are two show times: 9:30 a.m. at the library in Galvez or 11:30 a.m. at the library in Gonzales.

Snakes of Louisiana with Louisiana Snake ID

Slither on over to APL and learn about snakes. In this hands-on show, Kevin Hood with Louisiana Snake ID will discuss misconceptions about snakes, explain why they benefit our environment, share some cool facts, and present some common species native to our state. Check it out at 10 a.m. June 5 in Dutchtown, at 10 a.m. July 17 in Gonzales and at 10 a.m. July 18 in Galvez or 2 p.m. at the Wag Center in Donaldsonville.

Hood will also provide information about how to identify venomous snakes. At the end of each show, audience members can pet, hold and take photos with some of the presented snakes. Hood and his family run Louisiana Snake ID, which started as the family providing snake identification to friends on Facebook and grew to have a social media following of 35,000 fans. The family travels the state for educational shows and was featured in articles in Louisiana Sportsmen Magazine.