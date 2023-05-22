St. Amant's Addison Jackson named Max Preps Player of the Year for Louisiana

Staff Report

St. Amant High School softball star Addison “A.J.” Jackson has been named the 2022-2023 Max Preps Player of the Year for Louisiana.

The 2023 graduate who has committed to Boston College led the 34-2 Gators to the Division I non-select state title in Sulphur, finishing the season with a five-hit shutout against Sam Houston.

Jackson was dominant throughout the year as she went 31-1 with a 0.93 ERA and 288 strikeouts in 188.2 innings.

She also led the country with 28 home runs and hit .500, according to the publication.

Jackson won two straight state championships with the Gators.

In the 2023 state tournament, No. 1 seed St. Amant defeated No. 3 seed Sam Houston, 4-0, April 29 in the title game at North Frasch Softball Complex in Sulphur.

Jackson was named most outstanding player as she allowed just four hits pitching in the final.

St. Amant softball previously won state championships in 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2019, and 2022.

