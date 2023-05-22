Prairieville juvenile offender prosecuted as adult, sentenced to 20 years for fatal stabbing

Staff Report

A 19-year-old Prairieville man pled guilty to manslaughter May 15 in the 23rd Judicial District Court.

Benjamin Evans pled guilty as the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors in connection with the 2020 stabbing death of 39-year-old Nathaniel Meleod Sr.

According to a news release, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a trailer park Oct. 5, 2020 in reference to a stabbing.

Deputies reportedly found Meleod on the ground near the steps of a mobile home suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives reportedly learned that Meleod was in a physical altercation with a male identified as Evans.

According to the release, Evans was seen stabbing Meleod multiple times before fleeing.

After executing a search warrant at the residence where Evans was located, detectives reported they found a bag containing clothing, bloody garden gloves, and a knife consistent with the description provided by a witness.

Evans was 17 years old at the time and was charged with second degree murder after a verified complaint was submitted to an on-call judge.

Evans was transported to the St. Bernard Parish Juvenile Detention Center where it was ordered he be placed in detention. Ascension Parish does not have a detention center for juveniles. The parish has a contract with St. Bernard Parish, which is in the New Orleans area.

Evans was subsequently indicted by an Ascension Parish grand jury on the second degree murder charge and was transferred to district court where he was prosecuted as an adult offender.

Evans was sentenced to 20 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

