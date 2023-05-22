Around Ascension Parish: Gonzales park dedicated to the late Ward Webb

The City of Gonzales offered a sneak peek of the dedication and naming of the Team of Dreams Park and All Abilities Field in honor of the late Ward Webb.

Mayor Barney Arceneaux hosted Webb's family, friends, and others who celebrated the unique field and its mission.

"Ward was a tremendous advocate for spaces and opportunities for those with special needs. Thank you, Ward," a city spokesperson stated in a social media post.

Jill Gautreau honored as nurse coordinator of the year

District School Nurse Coordinator Jill J. Gautreau was recognized by the Ascension Parish School Board for a statewide honor.

She was named the Louisiana School Organizations School Nurse Coordinator of the Year.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month in Ascension Parish

The Ascension Parish Council and Parish President Clint Cointment recognized the month of May as Mental Health Awareness Month during a recent meeting.

"We are excited about the opportunities for growth and awareness of such an essential matter in our community," a spokesperson stated in a social media post.

