Donaldsonville celebrates Italian festival with live music, car show

Staff Report

A car show, cookoff and live music highlighted the 2023 Festa Italiana in Donaldsonville at Louisiana Square May 19-20.

Michela Musolino, the Justin Cornett Band and DJ Up All Nite provided music for the event.

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan and Director of Community and Economic Development Lee Melancon were in attendance to crown the festival's queen and king, Rosemary Miano Giardina and Vincent "Cy" Tortorich.

Prizes were awarded for best spaghetti sauce, the quiz bowl, the youth costume contest and the car show.

