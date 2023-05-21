Donaldsonville man found guilty of drug charge

Staff Report

An Ascension Parish jury found 36-year-old Jarmaine Gibson of Donaldsonville guilty May 18 of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, according to a 23rd Judicial District news release.

Gibson was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Brant Mayer and Falcon Mire. Presiding over the matter was Judge Tess Stromberg.

On June 26, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies reportedly conducted a traffic stop in the City of Donaldsonville for traffic violations.

Upon coming into contact with the driver of the vehicle, who was identified as Gibson, detectives detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to the release.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies reportedly located a variety of narcotics including a large quantity of heroin.

Gibson was arrested and transported to the Ascension Parish Jail.

Upon the jury returning a guilty verdict in the matter, sentencing was deferred to a later date.