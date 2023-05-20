23rd Judicial District reports guilty pleas for May 15-19

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Court, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of May 15-19.

Ascension Parish:

Benjamin Evans, 17505 Joe Sevario Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 19, pled guilty to Manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Craig Stewart, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.

Roger Baldwin, 38113 Stanley St. Prairieville, LA., age 34, pled guilty to Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Dominique Bassett, 37313 Hwy 74 Geismar, LA., age 32, pled guilty to Illegal Carrying of Weapons, Resisting an Officer, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms. The defendant was sentenced to 7 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Deaunray Cox, 512 Nicholls St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 38, pled guilty to Simple Robbery, Theft Valued at Less than $1,000, and Simple Criminal Damage to Property. The defendant was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Drake Daigle, 42402 Cannon Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 34, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Michael Hankton, 14389 Braud Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 56, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and weas sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Jahiem Knockum, 308 Houmas St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 20, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and was sentenced to 6 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Darrin LeBlanc, 40509 Barden Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 38, pled guilty to Theft of a Motor Vehicle and was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 4 years supervised probation.

Jeremy Saltzman, 16276 Timberstone Dr. Prairieville, LA., age 27, pled guilty to Contractor Fraud and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Kenneth Dupaty and Falcon Mire. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Melvin Zeno.

On May 18, 2023, Jermaine Gibson, 1407 McKinley St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 36, was found guilty of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. Sentencing was deferred to a later date.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Brant Mayer and Falcon Mire. Presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

Assumption Parish:

Jakhyri Corbin, 211 Canary St. Morgan City, LA., age 20, pled guilty to Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 2 years of the said sentence are to be served, and the remaining 3 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant will be required to notify and register as a sex offender or child predator for a period of 15 years.

Brent Chiasson Jr. 122 Oak Lake St. Pierre Part, LA., age 25, pled guilty to Failure to Register and Notify as a Sex Offender or Child Predator and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Yamirka Giglio, 123 Carrol St. Walker, LA., age 37, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Torie Lewis, 108 Marshall Ln. Napoleonville, LA., age 22, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

St. James Parish:

St. James Parish had no court news to report this week.