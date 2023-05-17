Ascension Parish Council's Aaron Lawler will not run for re-election

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Council's District 7 representative Aaron Lawler announced he will not seek re-election this year.

The Prairieville area council member said in a Facebook post that the decision was made with much consideration.

"I am proud of my accomplishments. I love the friendships I have made. I have enjoyed serving the people of Prairieville and all of Ascension," Lawler wrote in the social media statement.

He added that his service will not end after his four-year term that dates back to 2019.

"I look forward to continuing to serve Ascension Parish in many ways, but especially through Ascension Parks Foundation, which has been a dream that recently became reality. Through this new non-profit foundation, funds will be raised to improve recreation throughout Ascension Parish," Lawler stated.

He said he announced his decision at this point to give the citizens of District 7 the opportunity to consider campaigning for the council seat. The election date in Louisiana will be Oct. 14.

"We have the best district in the parish and we need a strong willed, independent, passionate and creative representative that is willing to listen and consider all sides of issues," he continued.

Lawler offered to speak confidentially with anyone interested in learning more about the office.

"Thank you all for the opportunity to serve you," he concluded.