New Orleans Opera Association presents Jobs Off the Stage career day in Gonzales

Staff Report

The New Orleans Opera Association’s Jobs Off the Stage Career Day event returns from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3 at Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales.

Students in grades K-12 are invited to hear from artisans and technicians about the many behind-the-scenes jobs required to successfully produce an opera. NOOA aims to inspire the next generation to explore the world of opera through student-centered concerts and free educational programming.

“Opera requires so many skills and talents, and oftentimes, people don’t know the communal effort it takes behind the scenes to make it happen,” said NOOA’s Director of Community Engagement and Education Dr. Tara Melvin. “With events like these, New Orleans Opera can shine a light on the ways that everyone can put their skills to use and contribute to the art form, whether on the stage or off.”

“This partnership with NOOA is more than a chance to spotlight new career paths for our youth. The library’s commitment to literacy and lifelong learning is how we help with career development and community connection,” said APL’s Youth Services Librarian, Alicia Schwarzenbach. “We don’t want people to think libraries are only for reading. We are a place where people of all ages can learn new skills and hobbies that can lead to a career path.”

The New Orleans Opera is the largest arts employer in Louisiana during its production season – employing more than 400 skilled laborers for each production. Jobs Off the Stage highlights these uncommonly known positions with live talks and demonstrations by the technicians who hold these roles. These positions include stage management, scenery, sound production, makeup, and more.

For more information, visit www.neworleansopera.org. This event is free, and no RSVP is required.