Gonzales man pleads guilty to 2019 homicide, sentenced to 25 years

Staff Report

A Gonzales man pled guilty to manslaughter as the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors and received a 25-year sentence, the 23rd Judicial District Attorney announced.

Reese Plaisance, 34, pled guilty in connection with the 2019 stabbing death of 37-year-old Lyndon Lively.

According to the release, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a residence May 17, 2019 in reference to a shooting.

Deputies reportedly found a male suffering from a stab wound and learned that there was no shooting.

Through interviews, detectives learned that Lively had showed up at the residence and was asked to leave. Lively, who had a flat tire on his vehicle, asked for help to change the tire. While changing the tire, Plaisance approached Lively, and for an unknown reason stabbed Lively in the chest.

Lively ran to a neighboring residence where an individual called 911. He was transported to an area hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Plaisance was apprehended and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. In a statement to detectives, Plaisance admitted to stabbing Lively.

Upon entering a guilty plea pursuant to the plea agreement with prosecutors, Reese Plaisance was sentenced to 25 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Assistant District Attorney Leila Braswell prosecuted the case and Judge Jason Verdigets presided over the matter.