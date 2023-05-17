Donaldsonville man pleads guilty to rape

Staff Report

A Donaldsonville man pled guilty to third-degree rape and two counts of oral sexual battery, according to a 23rd Judicial District news release.

Devontae Sanders, 29, was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Leila Braswell. Judge Jason Verdigets presided over the matter.

According to the release, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detectives initiated an investigation April 30, 2022 when a female subject went to an area hospital and advised she had been raped.

Detectives reportedly learned that Sanders raped and forced the victim to engage in oral sex.

Detectives obtained evidence and contacted Sanders who had been arrested following the rape for an outstanding bench warrant.

According to the release, Sanders admitted to proceeding with the sexual contact after the victim stated she did not wish to participate.

Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a pre-sentencing investigation.