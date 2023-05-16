Our Lady of the Lake announces Dr. Chris Trevino as VP, Physician Executive for Baton Rouge area emergency services

Staff Report

Our Lady of the Lake Health has announced Dr. Christopher Tom Trevino as its new Vice President, Physician Executive of Baton Rouge Market Emergency Services.

According to a news release, Our Lady of the Lake Health treats around 200,000 people across its six emergency rooms each year, and Dr. Trevino will help to improve outcomes at all sites of care.

“Dr. Trevino is a well-respected leader both at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension and within the community of Ascension Parish,” said Chuck Spicer, president of Our Lady of the Lake Health. “His experience in emergency medicine and in his current role make him a great fit for this position to serve our entire market and most importantly the people entrusted to our care.”

Dr. Trevino is Board Certified in emergency medicine. He received his medical degree from LSU School of Medicine in Shreveport and has been in practice for more than 25 years. Since 1999, he has served in numerous medical director roles at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, which was known as St. Elizabeth Hospital the time. Dr. Trevino will continue in his administrative role at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension as its chief medical officer.

“This role takes a specific person with leadership, experience and a deep-rooted compassion for the community we serve,” said Dr. Catherine O’Neal, chief medical officer of Our Lady of the Lake Health. “Dr. Trevino has served in leadership roles with Our Lady of the Lake Health for many years. I am excited to see the impact he can bring to our emergency services in this new role.”

Dr. Trevino wears many hats in the Ascension Parish community. He is the medical director of all EMS and fire services in Ascension Parish and is a sheriff’s deputy in the Ascension Parish Sheriff Office where he serves as the medical director and emergency medical support for the Crisis Response Team. Dr. Trevino is also a lieutenant colonel in the Louisiana National Guard.