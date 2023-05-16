Gonzales man sentenced to 20 years in case involving 14-year-old girl

Staff Report

A Gonzales man was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to computer aided solicitation of a minor, two counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and pornography involving juveniles.

According to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney, 51-year-old Timothy Martinez pled guilty as the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors following an investigation revealing that he was involved in a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

According to the release, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detectives initiated an investigation March 4, 2021.

An interview with the juvenile reportedly revealed that she had been engaged in a sexual relationship with Martinez for around a year.

Investigators reported finding messages through a Google messaging app on the juvenile's tablet that revealed sexual contact with Martinez.

Detectives also reportedly found nude photographs which had been exchanged between Martinez and the juvenile.

According to detectives, Martinez immediately confessed to the exchange of messages along with some improper physical contact. He was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Pursuant to the plea, Martinez was sentenced to 20 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Upon release, he will be required to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator for life.

Martinez was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Leila Braswell, and presiding over the matter was Judge Jason Verdigets.