23rd Judicial District reports guilty pleas for May 8-12

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Court, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of May 8-12.

Ascension Parish:

Darrell Rauch, 11507 Moss Side Dr. Gonzales, LA., age 47, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment. The defendant was sentenced to 13 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 3 years of the said sentence are to be served, and the remaining 10 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Devontae Sanders, 711 Houmas St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 29, pled guilty to 3 rd Degree Rape and Oral Sexual Battery (2 counts). Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation.

Jenisha Winfrey, 800 Riverview Complex Donaldsonville, LA., age 27, pled guilty to Aggravated Battery and was sentenced to 8 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Jenna Dalton, 22830 Talbot Dr. Plaquemine, LA., age 38, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Christopher Davis, 41121 Chick Duplessis Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 27, pled guilty to Domestic Abuse Battery 2 nd Offense and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Haley Dixon, 18186 Beechwood Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 31, pled guilty to Theft of a Motor Vehicle and was sentenced to 6 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Reese Plaisance, 11201 Triche Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 34, pled guilty to Manslaughter and was sentenced to 25 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Timothy Martinez, 41142 Cannon Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 51, pled guilty to Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor, Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile (2 counts), and Pornography Involving Juveniles. The defendant was sentenced to 20 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant must register and notify as a sex offender or child predator for life.

Fredrick Holmes, Sorrento, LA., age 51, pled guilty to Possession or Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Eddie Jackson, 911 Marx St. Monroe, LA., age 56, pled guilty to Theft of a Motor Vehicle and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Anthony Jones, 508 Magnolia St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 42, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Jennifer Jones, 39389 Bayridge Dr. Prairieville, LA., age 39, pled guilty to Theft Valued at $1,000 or More, but Less than $5,000. The defendant was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Correctios with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

The above-mentioned cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Leila Braswell, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

Assumption Parish:

Antory Wooden, 133 Bertrand St. Napoleonville, LA., age 17, pled guilty to 3 rd Degree Rape and was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. The juvenile defendant who was prosecuted in District Court, must register and notify as a sex offender for life upon release from incarceration.

Shawn Rainey, 125 Grant Loop Rd. Paincourtville, LA., age 33, pled guilty to Simple Burglary (2 counts) and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Andeline Carline, 147 Bon Jovi Blvd. Gray, LA., age 39, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

St. James Parish:

Cameron Fletcher, 3200 Ann St. Vacherie, LA., age 24, pled guilty to Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Louis Usea Jr., 29310 Hwy 20 Vacherie, LA., age 31, pled guilty to Sexual Abuse of an Animal and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Whitney Walker, 120 Montgomery Rd. Summit, MS., age 19, pled guilty to Aggravated 2 nd Degree Battery and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.