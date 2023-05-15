Two Prairieville men arrested in connection with fire

Staff Report

The State Fire Marshal’s Office reported the arrests of two Prairieville men for their suspected involvement in an altercation that resulted in a fire at a mobile home with as many as six people inside at the time.

According to a news release, 37-year-old Jeremy Scherer was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on May 12 on one count each of aggravated arson and aggravated battery.

Jason Finley, 43, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on May 5 on one count of aggravated assault.

According to the release, around 6:30 a.m. on May 5, the Prairieville Fire Department responded to a report of a mobile home fire located in the 38000 block of Smith Road. Firefighters learned there had been as many as six people inside the mobile home at the time. Fortunately, everyone was able to escape safely.

Following an assessment of the scene and conducting witness statements, SFM deputies determined the fire started in a bedroom and was intentionally set.

During the investigation, deputies learned that Scherer and Finley were two of the occupants in the mobile home the morning of the fire. In addition, it was learned that Scherer and Finley were involved in a dispute several hours prior to the fire that involved a physical altercation and threats with weapons. Following additional investigative efforts, warrants were obtained for Scherer’s and Finley’s arrests.

Later in the day, SFM deputies located Finley in Denham Springs where he was taken into custody. A man and woman with Finley at the time of his arrest were also taken into custody on unrelated, outstanding warrants out of Ascension Parish. All three were booked into the Livingston Parish Jail as fugitives out of Ascension Parish before being transferred to the Ascension Jail.

Scherer was located and taken into custody in connection with the case.