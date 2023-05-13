Ascension Parish's six high schools celebrate Class of 2023 graduations

Staff Report

Ascension Parish's six high schools celebrated graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2023.

Throughout the week, schools on both the west and east sides of the parish held ceremonies.

The schedule for the parish's four public schools kicked off with St. Amant High School holding graduation May 10 at The Pit.

The next day, East Ascension High School was set to stage graduation at Spartan Stadium, but it was moved due to weather to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

Dutchtown High School and Donaldsonville High School celebrated graduation May 13 at Griffin Field and Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium.

Ascension Catholic High School and Ascension Christian High School held ceremonies May 13.

The Most Rev. Michael Duca, Bishop of Baton Rouge, celebrated the Ascension Catholic Class of 2023 ceremony at Ascension of Our Lord Church in Donaldsonville.

Ascension Christian's ceremony was held at Household of Faith in Gonzales.

