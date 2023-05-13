LOCAL
Diocese of Baton Rouge clergy assignments include Ascension Parish appointments
Staff Report
Bishop Michael Duca of the Diocese of Baton Rouge announced appointments effective July 1, which included changes for Ascension Parish churches.
Moves of interest for Ascension Parish were:
- Father Rubin Reynolds, currently Pastor of St. Mark in Gonzales, will retire from active parish administration effective Aug. 7.
- Father Eric Gyan, currently Pastor of St. Theresa of Avila in Gonzales, is appointed Pastor of St. Jean Vianney in Baton Rouge.
- Father Matthew McCaughey, currently Pastor of St. James in St. James, St. Philip in Vacherie, and Our Lady of Peace in Vacherie, is appointed Pastor of St. Theresa of Avila in Gonzales.
- Father Andrew Merrick, currently Pastor of Christ the King at LSU in Baton Rouge, is appointed Pastor of St. John the Evangelist in Prairieville. He will retain his responsibilities as diocesan Director of Seminarians.
- Father Martin Lawrence, a priest of the Diocese of Sioux-Falls in South Dakota, is appointed Administrator of St. Mark in Gonzales effective Aug. 7.
- Father Albert Blount who is to be ordained May 27, is appointed Parochial Vicar of St. John the Evangelist in Prairieville.
- Deacon Chris Landry, currently Deacon Assistant at St. Jude the Apostle in Baton Rouge, is appointed as Deacon Assistant at Ascension of Our Lord in Donaldsonville effective Aug. 14.
- Father Albert Blount is appointed Co-Chaplain to St. Michael the Archangel High School in Baton Rouge. This assignment is in addition to his other assignment as Parochial Vicar of St. John the Evangelist in Prairieville.