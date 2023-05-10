Around Ascension Parish: Companies announce 48 townhomes in Dutchtown area

Staff Report

Stirling Properties and Level Homes announced a joint venture to develop 48 townhomes on 7.5 acres near Interstate 10 and Hwy. 73 in Ascension Parish.

Arabella at Dutchtown Townhomes will feature three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, single-family townhomes built for the rental market and is expected to be complete by the end of 2024 in the Geismar area.

Construction will begin on the first townhomes later this month, according to the companies.

Power outages affect thousands in Ascension Parish

Separate outages caused thousands of customers to lose power in parts of Ascension Parish May 9.

One of the outages in the Gonzales area reportedly was caused by a vehicle that damaged electrical equipment.

Parish's dining scene growing

The rapidly growing dining scene in Ascension Parish was featured in an article published by 225 Magazine.

The new Heritage Crossing development in Gonzales and establishments in Donaldsonville were among the options showcased by the publication.

