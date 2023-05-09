Houston man arrested on DWI charge after fatal crash in St. James Parish

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police reported the arrest of a Houston man on DWI and vehicular homicide charges after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 61 south of Interstate 10 in St. James Parish claimed the life of a Baton Rouge woman.

Troop A reported 27-year-old Jiasia Steib died in the crash that happened after 10:30 p.m. May 7.

According to a news release, 50-year-old Mark Wooten was driving a 2021 Ford F-150 when, for reasons still under investigation, the truck struck a 2019 Honda Civic head-on.

Police said both were unrestrained at the time of the crash.

Steib died at the scene. Wooten was transported to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Troopers reported Wooten dispalyed multiple signs of impairment and was charged with vehicular homicide, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, and no seatbelt.