East Ascension High School graduation set for Thursday

Staff Report

East Ascension High School’s class of 2023 will graduate at 7 p.m. Thursday at Spartan Stadium.

The Valedictorian of the class is Katelyn “Katie” Frank. Katie is the daughter of David and Karen Frank. She is planning to attend Mount Holyoke College on a Leadership Award scholarship. She also will play volleyball for the college. Through her tenure at EAHS, Frank has earned many distinctions, such as the 2023 Student of the Year, AP Scholar with Honor and AP Capstone Diploma candidate. Frank has also been a four-year member of the volleyball team, through which she has lettered and earned Volleyball First Team All District for her Junior and Senior years. She has also served as a leader on campus through the National Honor Society, BETA Club, and earned several awards through her participation with 4-H.

The Co-Salutatorian of the class is Jada Kelson, who is the daughter of Kandice and Jerry Stewart. Kelson is planning to attend LSU on a Flagship Scholars Resident Award. She will pursue her journey to become a Doctor of Pharmacy. In high school, Kelson was an active member in the EAHS band, leading her saxophone section. She has also served in the National Honor Society and BETA clubs. Kelson also excelled in her time with the Show Choir and Theatre.