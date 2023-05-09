Ascension Parish Library to offer Summer Reading program with international flair

Staff Report

Explore the world through Ascension Parish Library’s Summer Reading program, “Have Book, Will Travel.” Programs include crafts and performers to help readers learn more about different countries and customs. From the mountains of Guatemala and the Madrigals of Colombia to a musical bard of the Scottish Highlands. We’ll also travel to fictional galaxies and visit a performer from India.

Start a journey by reading or listening to books, audiobooks or magazines, and track your reading at myAPL.beanstack.org or the Beanstack app. Print log also are available at all library locations. Participants earn rewards and prizes for signing up and reading throughout the summer. Earn up to 25 chances to win one of our Grand Prize drawings at the end of the summer.

Adult Grand Prize: Tastings from Around the World Gift Basket, Rouses Market gift card, and a copy of Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer's Guide by Cecily Wong and Dylan Thuras.

Teen Grand Prize: Beats Studio Buds

Kids Grand Prize: Digital Camera 1080P 44MP and Hontry Binoculars for adults and kids

Read to Me Grand Prize: Glintoper Wooden Wobble Board and Special Supplies Wavy Circle Balance Beam

Check it out starting May 24, and log reading through July 31.

Stop the Bleed

Someone who is severely bleeding can bleed to death in as little as five minutes. Time is precious; stopping blood loss while emergency services are on the way is crucial.

Join Desirae Snell with Acadian Ambulance and participate in the National Stop the Bleed initiative. Snell will demonstrate techniques to increase the chance for recovery on Tuesday, May 16, at the Galvez library; Wednesday, May 17, at the Gonzales library; and Thursday, May 18, in Dutchtown. Workshops at Galvez and Gonzales begin at 6 p.m., and Dutchtown begins at 2 p.m.

Adult Spa Day

Book an appointment at the library spa to make a luxurious bath bomb and sweet perfume. You’ll learn how to destress through guided relaxation techniques. You deserve to treat yourself. Spots are limited. To register for our spa day on Saturday, May 20, at 10 a.m., call the Galvez library at (225) 622-3339.

Manga Madness

Learn how to draw cartoony, manga-inspired faces in this class. On Saturday, May 20, tweens and teens are invited to the Galvez library at 10 a.m. for tips on drawing eyes, mouths, and noses to take their comic skills to a new level from professional comic artist Becca Hillburn.

Hillburn is the creator of 7" Kara and mini-comics such as Ahoy!, Momotaro, Foiled, From Earth to Saturn, and In the Dark. She earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in sequential art from SCAD: The University of Creative Careers and a bachelor’s in fine art (with a concentration in hypermedia) from the University of New Orleans. The library will provide all needed art supplies. Registration is required. Call (225) 622-3339 to sign up.