Pedestrian dies week after Hwy. 74 crash, troopers report

Staff Report

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle injury crash involving a pedestrian along Hwy. 74 near Sugar Plum Road in Ascension Parish around 9:30 p.m. April 29.

According to a news release, the preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Honda Accord was traveling west on Hwy. 74, when for reasons still under investigation, 42-year-old Darryl West of Geismar walked across the westbound lane and was struck by the car.

Troopers reported West was wearing dark-colored clothing at the time.

At the time of the crash, West was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the Accord was properly restrained and uninjured, according to the release.

Impairment on the part of the driver is not suspected, troopers reported.

West succumbed to his injuries he sustained in the crash May 8, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.