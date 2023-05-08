Ascension Parish's newest high school launches Facebook page

Staff Report

The official Prairieville High School Facebook page went live ahead of the school's construction and opening set for the 2024-25 school year.

The page can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/PrairievilleHigh.

"Updates will be posted here about the progress of construction and the beginning steps as we start our journey to be ready for August 2024. This includes the hiring of key positions, making changes to branding and logos, applying to the LHSAA for athletics, and planning for clubs and other extracurricular activities," Principal Randy Loving posted to the new page.

"Please be patient as we take this journey together and understand more information will be released as it becomes available. Also note, questions about attendance zones should be directed to the district as it is not specific to one school."

The Ascension Parish School Board's Strategic Planning Committee recently selected three draft plans for new attendance zones and wants to get feedback before making final decisions.

The plans were posted at AscensionSchools.org/Redistricting2024.

"Once you have looked at the three draft plans, we would appreciate you taking a brief survey to rank your preferences and to provide any additional feedback you would like the board to consider. We will also have public meetings on June 12th, 13th, and 14th where you will be able to view the plans and provide additional feedback," Superintendent David Alexander wrote in a letter.

Ascension Parish informational meetings

6 p.m., June 12 at St. Amant High School Commons, 12035 Hwy. 431, St. Amant

6 p.m., June 13 at East Ascension High School Cafetorium, 612 East Worthey Road, Gonzales

6 p.m., June 14 at Dutchtown High School Cafetorium, 13165 Hwy. 73, Geismar, LA

The mascot for Prairieville High School will be the Hurricanes. School colors will be navy and green.

As for sports, plans are for Prairieville High School to open in 2024-25 as a member of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) and compete in regular season play. It will be considered an unclassified member of the LHSAA and will be able to play but will not be able to participate in post season/playoff games.

