23rd Judicial District reports guilty pleas for May 1-5

The 23rd Judicial District Court, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of May 1-5.

Ascension Parish:

Brooke Barrient, 45105 Robin Trail Rd. St. Amant, LA., age 29, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Distribution, Manufacturing, or Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Distribution, Manufacturing, or Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Brandon Lombard, 42290 Black Bayou Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 29, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Laney Welch, 37343 Hwy 621 Gonzales, LA., age 53, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

William Baldwin, 43207 Moore Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 35, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

Jimmy LeBlanc, 41524 Hwy 621 Gonzales, LA., age 59, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Theft Valued at $1,000 or More, but Less than $5,000. The defendant was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Isaac Washington, 5323 Blackmore Rd. Saint Francisville, LA., age 61, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

Jacques Belle, 10312 Hooper Rd. Baton Rouge, LA., age 54, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 36 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation.

Gregory Griffith, 752 S Sammy St. Gonzales, LA., age 53, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation.

Jennifer Stoyer, 38323 Cedar St. Gonzales, LA., age 38, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

Kevin Nelton, 43464 Norwood Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 61, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 36 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation.

Jay Poche, 43100 Poche Ln. Gonzales, LA., age 33, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

Charles Robbins, 10432 Goodwood Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA., age 27, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Illegal Possession of Stolen Things. The defendant was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Jean Paul Blandino, 113 Circle West Dr. Westwego, LA., age 22, pled guilty to Illegal Carrying of Weapons and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Laroy Cage, 2711 Tupelo St. Kenner, LA., age 34, pled guilty to Illegal Carrying of Weapons and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Travis Conerly, 39092 Germany Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 37, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Illegal Carrying of Weapons (2 counts), Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Charles “Chuck” Long, Robin O’Bannon, and Kristin Tregre. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

Assumption Parish:

Brent Meads, 2478 Hwy 308 Thibodaux, LA., age 33, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (3 counts), Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule III Controlled Dangerous Substance, Distribution or Possession of a Legend Drug without Prescription or Order, Illegal Carrying of Weapons, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.

Mark Rentrop Jr., 349 Hwy 663 Morgan City, LA., age 31, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Adam Rodrigue, 254 Grand Dr. Thibodaux, LA., age 33, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Cindy Cavalier, 120 Mike St. Pierre Part, LA., age 44, pled guilty to 2 nd Degree Battery and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Jessy Miles, 310 Euclair Dr. Thibodaux, LA., age 35, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Lance Metrejean, 233 N Bay Rd. Pierre Part, LA., age 46, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 9 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Robert Harrison II, Elmwood Dr. Destrehan, LA., age 46, pled guilty to Aggravated Battery and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Kentrell Lang, 212 Telegraph St. Napoleonville, LA., age 42, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Michael Butler, 135 Gold St. Napoleonville, LA., age 42, pled guilty to DWI 4 th Offense and was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.

St. James Parish:

Jayvon Bejoile, 2314 Louisiana Ave Lutcher, LA., age 35, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana or Synthetic Cannabinoids. The defendant was sentenced to 7 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adame Koenig, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

Kentrell Williams, 222 N Mobile Lane Gramercy, LA., age 33, pled guilty to Accessory After the Fact to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 5 years supervised probation.

Storm Griffin, 10980 Hwy 165 South Forest Hill, LA.. age 23, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Osmond Brown, 2219 N King Ave. Lutcher, LA., age 36, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 5 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Melvin Zeno.