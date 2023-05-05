Vicksburg man suspected of LaPlace robbery arrested in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

Ascension Parish deputies reportedly arrested a robbery suspect who allegedly grabbed cash from a drawer at a store in LaPlace May 4.

According to a release from the St. John the Baptist Sheriff's Office, Roy Williams of Vicksburg, Miss. was arrested in connection with the robbery that reportedly happened around 12:30 p.m. May 4 at the Walgreens on West Airline Highway in LaPlace.

According to the release, deputies learned a male subject entered the store and bought a pack of bandages. When the cashier attempted to give him change, the suspect allegedly reached over the counter and grabbed cash from the drawer.

He reportedly fled the store in a vehicle seen traveling westbound on Interstate 10 toward the Baton Rouge area.

Deputies said no one was injured in the robbery.

Information of the robbery was shared with surrounding agencies and Williams was apprehended by Ascension Parish deputies.

The money removed from the business was found to be in Williams’ possession at the time of his arrest, according to the release.

He was charged with simple robbery.

At the time of the release, he was being held due to outstanding charges in Ascension Parish.