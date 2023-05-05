School lockdown lifted after two suspects taken into custody: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office shared an alert via a Facebook post that an area school was locked down out of precaution as two suspects were taken into custody.

"Deputies have (the) situation under control," an update read. "Two subjects wanted on felony charges have been taken into custody. The school has been removed from lockdown."

APSO responded to Hwy. 933 near Galvez Middle School, and as a precaution, the school was placed on lockdown, the post stated.

Deputies said there was no immediate threat to students or the school.

In an update later May 5, deputies reported the arrest of 39-year-old Steve Paul of Plaquemine for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and 34-year-old Keyo Dunn of Plaquemine for a felony armed robbery warrant, resisting arrest, and possession of fentanyl.

According to the release, deputies performed a traffic stop around 7:30 a.m. on Marty Low Road in Prairieville.

Paul reportedly exited the vehicle and was detained pending the felony warrant, but Dunn refused to exit the vehicle.

Dunn was wanted out of Plaquemine for an armed robbery and believed to be armed. The APSO Crisis Response Team and Negotiators were called for assistance.

Deputies reported Dunn refused to cooperate with negotiations and subsequently a chemical agent was introduced into the vehicle by the team.

Dunn then exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident, according to the release.

He was transported to a local medical facility for evaluation due to him possibly ingesting an illegal substance.

Deputies reported upon his release he will be booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.