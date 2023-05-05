Ascension Parish Schools seeking feedback on attendance zones

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent David Alexander sent out a letter regarding information on school attendance zones for the 2024-25 school year.

"As you may be aware, our fifth high school, Prairieville High, is under construction with plans to open in the fall of 2024. That means, our School Board members will need to redraw school attendance zones to create a new high school feeder system. As such, attendance zones will be changed at the primary, middle, and high school levels for most schools in the east side of our parish," he wrote.

The APSB Strategic Planning Committee recently selected three draft plans and wants to get feedback before making any final decisions.

"Please review the plans that are posted on our website at AscensionSchools.org/Redistricting2024. There, you can download high-resolution files that will allow you to zoom in to find out how this may impact you and your children. You will also see on each map, a chart that predicts student enrollment by school for each draft scenario. Also on this page are Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about redistricting," the letter continued.

"Once you have looked at the three draft plans, we would appreciate you taking a brief survey to rank your preferences and to provide any additional feedback you would like the Board to consider. We will also have public meetings on June 12th, 13th, and 14th where you will be able to view the plans and provide additional feedback. As they have done in the past when we have opened Bullion Primary, Bluff Middle, Bluff Ridge Primary, and Sugar Mill Primary, our School Board Members will use the feedback you provide before making any final decision," Alexander wrote.

The board's goal is to make a final decision this fall, no later than December.

Ascension Parish informational meetings

6 p.m., Monday, June 12 at St. Amant High School Commons, 12035 Hwy. 431, St. Amant, LA 70774

6 p.m., Tuesday, June 13 at East Ascension High School Cafetorium, 612 East Worthey Road, Gonzales, LA 70737

6 p.m., Wednesday, June 14 at Dutchtown High School Cafetorium, 13165 Hwy. 73, Geismar, LA 70734

Proposes attendance zone maps for the opening of Prairieville High School can be found at www.ascensionschools.org.

Notes

The mascot for Prairieville High School will be the Hurricanes. School colors will be navy and green.

The district worked with Torch Creative to design and create professional logos unique for the new high school.

Plans are for Prairieville High School to open in 2024-25 as a member of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) and compete in regular season play. It will be considered an unclassified member of the LHSAA and will be able to play but will not be able to participate in post season/playoff games.

