Our Lady of the Lake Health hosts diversity event; receives 'A' for safety

Staff Report

Our Lady of the Lake Health hosted its annual Diversity Walk from April 17-April 28 across the Baton Rouge area at all campuses including Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, Our Lady of the Lake Assumption, Our Lady of the Lake Livingston, Our Lady of the Lake North Baton Rouge, and Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.

The health system announced in a news release the events brought together community members, team members, and local organizations to celebrate diversity and promote inclusion and unity.

The Diversity Walk through the campuses featured banners and signs promoting diversity and inclusion. Participants were encouraged to take a walk with a colleague that they may not have known that well or who comes from a different background than them, according to the release.“As an organization, we understand that our strength comes from our differences, and we strive to create a workplace where every team member feels valued, respected and supported,” said Tina Schaffer, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System Vice President of Talent Strategy and Chief Diversity Officer. “We are committed to continuing to make progress in this area and to championing diversity and inclusion as a core tenet of our organization.”

“The annual Diversity Walk event centralizes the idea that diversity is a strength,” said Karen Estela, Chair of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council and RN at Our Lady of the Lake Health. “We are called to recognize different cultures, identities and perspectives that make our community unique.”

Hospital receives 'A' for safety

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and Our Lady of the Lake Ascension received an “A" Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit upholding the standard of patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

The national distinction marks achievements in prioritizing patient safety by protecting patients from preventable harm and errors. The new grades reflect performance primarily during the height of the pandemic.

“Our Lady of the Lake Health is committed to providing the highest quality care to the communities we serve," said Chuck Spicer, President of Our Lady of the Lake Health. “We are incredibly proud of our team and their diligence to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our patients.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.