Gonzales Jambalaya Festival set for May 26-28

The Jambalaya Festival Association stages one of the largest festivals in Louisiana every year in May in the heart of Gonzales.

The 56th Gonzales Jambalaya Festival kicks off the 2023 celebration the weekend of May 26-28 in the Ascension Parish city.

The event will include three days packed with festivities, including cook-offs and live music.

The full schedule of events can be found on the festival's site, as well as its Facebook page.

Festival featured in video

Ahead of the annual festival, Ascension Parish's tourism commission Louisiana's Sweet Spot has been promoting the event with a new YouTube video.

Ascension Parish actor Richard Zeringue narrates the three-minute video featuring scenes from past celebrations.

Rich in history and tradition, and diverse in its ethnic background, Gonzales holds the distinction of the title of Jambalaya Capital of the World, the description reads.

Did you know?

Some 56 years ago, Gonzales became known as the "Jambalaya Capital of the World."

Back in 1967, Steve Juneau came up with the idea to promote the City of Gonzales.

Juneau, a native of Avoyelles, was impressed with the jambalaya prepared by area cooks.

The idea for the festival was presented to the Gonzales Lions Club and the annual tradition was born.

As the idea spread across Ascension Parish, many non-profit civic groups and fraternal organizations were invited to get involved.

