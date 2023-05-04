Carli Francois appointed Ascension Public Schools' Chief Instructional Director

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools announces the appointment of Carli Francois as the Chief Instructional Director effective July 1.

"I am excited for Carli! She has served well in a variety of roles in Ascension Public Schools and in several feeder systems including the East Ascension, Dutchtown, and the Donaldsonville feeder systems. I am confident that she will successfully lead our strong and talented instructional team which includes leaders at both the district and building levels. Carli is committed to continuing the legacy of student success that is a characteristic of our school system," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander.

Currently, Francois leads all four high schools as the Director of Secondary Education, a position she has held since 2022. She will take over the Chief Instructional Director position when the current chief, Edith Walker, Ed.D., becomes Superintendent on July 1.

"This is an outstanding opportunity for Carli, and I look forward to the instructional impact she will have on Ascension Public Schools," said Walker. "Leading instruction is one of the most important tasks within our school system. Carli’s instructional background and leadership experiences will be a great companion to the role of Chief Instructional Director."

Francois has been an educator for 26 years, serving in many capacities including a teacher, instructional coach, TAP mentor teacher, assistant principal, and principal. Prior to becoming Director of Secondary Schools, she spent eight years leading Dutchtown High School, which is the largest school in the state. In 2019, she was named the 2020 Louisiana High School Principal of the Year.

Francois earned a bachelor's degree in communications education and a teaching certification in English from Southeastern Louisiana University. She also earned a master's degree in educational leadership from Southern University.

She is married to Reuben Francois, and they have three children: Reuben II, Olivia, and Isabella who are all proud graduates of Dutchtown High School.

"I am sincerely blessed and honored to serve the students, staff, and families of Ascension Public Schools in this new capacity," said Francois. "I humbly and happily accept the new challenges and responsibilities associated with this position. I know we will continue to grow and improve to better prepare every student in Ascension, and I am so grateful to be part of this important work."