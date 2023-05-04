Three accused of introducing phones, tobacco products into Ascension Parish jail

Staff Report

Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Prairieville suspect and two inmates May 2 for allegedly attempting to introduce contraband into the jail.

According to a news release, 22-year-old Taja Thornton was arrested and booked into the jail after allegedly working with the inmates to deliver cell phones and tobacco products to a medical facility where 53-year-old Laney Welch was receiving treatment.

Deputies reportedly were able to intervene and obtain the package before any of the items were introduced into the jail near Donaldsonville.

Thornton was booked into the jail following the arrest. The inmates, 25-year-old Joshua Harris and Welch, were booked on the additional charge.