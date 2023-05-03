DOTD: Hwy. 75 closure set for May 5-7

Staff Report

A part of Hwy. 75 in Ascension Parish will be fully closed May 5 at 5 p.m. to May 7 at 7 p.m. from about a mile south of Hwy. 73 to around a mile north of Hwy. 3251, according to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Southbound Hwy. 75, which is River Road, will detour left onto northbound Hwy. 73 then right onto eastbound Hwy. 30, then right onto southbound Hwy. 3251, and left onto southbound Hwy. 73, according to the release.

Northbound Hwy. 73 traffic will detour right onto northbound Hwy. 3251 then left onto westbound Hwy. 30 then left onto southbound Hwy. 73 and finally right onto northbound Hwy. 75.

IMTT proposes to construct a new pipe bridge crossing as reflected in the project permit documentation. For safety, closure of the road is required for the lift and placement of the structure across the roadway.