Lakeside Primary teacher Elise Tureau Frederic receives $25,000 award in California

Fittingly on National Teacher Appreciation Day, Ascension Parish's own Lakeside Primary School teacher Elise Tureau Frederic received $25,000 from the Milken Family Foundation in a red-carpet event in California.

Frederic was one of 35 educators from across the country named a Milken Educator Award Recipient this year, according to the school district.

Lowell Milken, founder of the Milken Educator Awards and chairman and co-founder of the Milken Family Foundation, and Mike Milken, co-founder and president of the Milken Family Foundation, presented Louisiana 2022 Milken Educator Award recipients Corrie Campbell, Dereka Duncan, and Frederic with their $25,000 cash prizes at a national forum held at UCLA April 20-21.

The gala celebration culminated a powerful professional development experience for Milken Educators to “Celebrate, Elevate and Activate” K-12 teaching.

The Milken Educator Awards, created by Lowell Milken in 1987, have rewarded and inspired excellence in the world of education by honoring top educators around the country with $25,000 unrestricted awards.

A first grade teacher at Lakeside Primary School in Prairieville, Frederic is a resident expert in helping to meld phonics with comprehension, according to her biography page.

Frederic received her Master’s in Education with Reading Specialist certification in 2010 from Louisiana State University. She earned her bachelor’s in elementary education in 2007 and a master’s in educational leadership in 2016 from Southeastern Louisiana University.

