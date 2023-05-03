Entergy plans outage in Gonzales area May 10

Staff Report

Entergy Louisiana has a planned outage set for May 10 from 8 p.m.-1 a.m. within the Gonzales area.

According to a City of Gonzales post, the purpose of the work is for needed repairs to maintain safe and reliable service to customers in the area.

Entergy will notify the customers that will be affected by the outage using the methods of communication they identified with the company.

The map includes the area just south of Interstate 10 along Hwy. 44.