Ascension Parish School Board earns national fiscal award

Staff Report

KEV Group presented the Ascension Parish School Board with a KEVvies award for their significant achievements utilizing the SchoolCash platform.

The KEVvies Awards recognize school districts that have demonstrated vision, leadership, hard work, and innovation using KEV’s school activity fund software solutions.

Every year, Districts from each of three geographical regions – in the United States, Western Canada, and Eastern Canada – are recognized for their achievements.

“Ascension Parish School Board has shown great dedication in creating processes that help streamline and simplify their activity fund management,” said Jennifer Sutton, Chief Customer Officer at KEV Group. “Their success in leveraging the SchoolCash platform to increase transparency and eliminate administrative inefficiencies makes them so deserving of this award.”

The district has been using SchoolCash since 2011, and over the years has expanded its use of the platform to further drive efficiencies and remove as much cash as possible from their schools. APSB has been able to collect over $1.3 million in activity funds annually using SchoolCash Online and boasts an impressive 89% parent adoption rate.

“In addition to significantly reducing administrative inefficiencies, SchoolCash eliminated barriers by connecting staff, and allowing us to establish more consistency and transparency across the district,” said Kimneye Cox, Ascension Parish’s Director of Business Services. “It also provided us with centralized tools for board-wide, consolidated reporting that helped us achieve cleaner audits.”

For the eighth consecutive year, Ascension Parish earned the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Financial Officers Association (GFOA), and for the seventh consecutive year earned the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Association of School Business Officials International.

Louisiana Senator Edward Price presented the awards at an Ascension Parish School Board meeting.

"As the past president of the school board, it is my honor and privilege to present these awards to the Ascension Parish School Board. You all have proven you have an excellent staff and do an excellent job," said Price. "There are 87,000 governments in the United States and 2,504 earned the award from the GFOA. This places Ascension in the top 50% of school districts in the US, the top 1% of all governments in the state, and the top 3% in the U.S. and Canada. This is quite an accomplishment!"