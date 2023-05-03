Around Ascension Parish: Trailer park demolition moves forward

Staff Report

Trailer park demolition moves forward

Some 40 residents were evicted from the Pookey Lane trailer park in the Dutchtown area, according to an article published by The Advocate.

A parish demolition contractor reportedly moved in to clear out the property.

Parish officials have contended the trailer park has been a public nuisance due to crime and other issues.

The area is located near the Dairy Queen along Hwy. 73 close to the Interstate 10 exit.

According to a WBRZ-TV report, some of the residents were still there as of the morning of May 3.

Some of the tenants told the Baton Rouge television station they had nowhere to go on such short notice.

Seniors celebrate last day

Ascension Parish graduating seniors marked the last day of school with traditional celebrations.

One of the longstanding traditions is the pond jump across from East Ascension High School's campus in Gonzales. After finishing final exams, seniors cross the street and jump in the pond to celebrate.

Video can be found on the EA TV YouTube page and Ascension Parish Government Facebook page.

Meanwhile, St. Amant High School seniors carried on the tradition of its Senior Water Day, courtesy of an assist from the fire department.

Splash pads open

Splash pads at Oak Grove Community Park in Prairieville and the South Louisiana Fairgrounds in Donaldsonville are now open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to Ascension Parish Government.

Substitute bus drivers needed

Ascension Parish Schools will conduct a free pre-service class for anyone interested in becoming a certified substitute bus driver. Attendance is required on all listed dates.

It will be May 22-26 and May 30-31 from 5-9 p.m. at the APSB Distribution Center, 932 West Orice Roth, Gonzales, LA.

Anyone interested in attending these classes to be certified as a substitute bus driver, call Ascension Parish School Board Transportation Department at (225) 391-7344 and give name and number to Kindera Hilliard.

