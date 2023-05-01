Donaldsonville receives Main Street accreditation

Staff Report

The Donaldsonville Downtown Development District in Ascension Parish was among the 22 Louisiana communities designated as Accredited Main Street America programs for 2023.

Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Louisiana Main Street announced the organizations have met rigorous performance standards set by the National Main Street Center and recognized for their exemplary commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.

Louisiana’s nationally accredited Main Street America programs for 2023 are:

Abbeville Main Street (Vermilion Parish)

Crowley Main Street (Acadia Parish)

Denham Springs Main Street (Livingston Parish)

DeRidder Main Street (Beauregard Parish)

Donaldsonville Downtown Development District (Ascension Parish)

Franklin Main Street (St. Mary Parish)

Hammond Downtown Development District (Tangipahoa Parish)

Main Street Homer (Claiborne Parish)

Leesville Main Street (Vernon Parish)

Minden Main Street (Webster Parish)

Morgan City Main Street (St. Mary Parish)

Natchitoches Main Street (Natchitoches Parish)

New Iberia Main Street (Iberia Parish)

New Roads Main Street (Pointe Coupee Parish)

Old Algiers Main Street, Inc. (Orleans Parish)

Downtown Ponchatoula Revitalization Program (Tangipahoa Parish)

Ruston Main Street (Lincoln Parish)

Olde Towne Slidell Main Street (St. Tammany Parish)

St. Francisville Main Street (West Feliciana Parish)

Thibodaux Main Street (Lafourche Parish)

West Monroe Main Street (Ouachita Parish)

Winnsboro Main Street (Franklin Parish)

“Historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts are the heart and soul of communities across Louisiana. They give the community its sense of place and character and provide the uniqueness that sets one community apart from another,” Nungesser said. “In addition, historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts are great locations for small businesses and entrepreneurs. It’s an honor to be able to recognize these 22 Louisiana communities who have worked diligently to revitalize their social cohesion and economic sustainability.”

Louisiana Main Street program achieved an historic milestone in 2022 seeing more than $1 billion in public and private investments. Of that investment, $520 million was private investments with the remaining $527 million in public investments.

Other key statistics during that time include:

Creation of 10,573 net new jobs

2,282 net new businesses

More than $461 million in new construction or rehabilitation of buildings

More than 2 million volunteer hours

“We are very proud to acknowledge this year’s Accredited Main Street America programs, and their steadfast dedication to nurture economically and culturally vibrant downtown districts,” said Hannah White, Interim President and CEO of Main Street America. “The increase in the size and impact of our network speaks volumes to the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of local communities and drive innovative solutions.”

In 2022, Main Street America programs generated $6.2 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 7,657 net new businesses, facilitated the creation of 29,174 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,688 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,528,535 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, it generated $24.07 of new investment back into their downtown communities.

Louisiana Main Street annually evaluates each state organization’s performance, working in partnership with the National Main Street Center, to identify the local programs meeting ten national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.

Main Street America has been helping revitalize older and historic commercial districts for more than 35 years. Today, it is a network of more than 1,600 neighborhoods and communities, rural and urban, who share both a commitment to place and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development.For more information on the Louisiana’s Main Street program visit the Louisiana Main Street site.