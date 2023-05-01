Donaldsonville bicyclist dies in Ascension Parish crash

Staff Report

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist on Hwy. 1 north of Hwy. 18 in Donaldsonville shortly after 1:30 a.m. May 1.

The crash ultimately claimed the life of 53-year-old Macarthur Williams Jr. of Donaldsonville.

According to a news release, the initial investigation revealed that Williams was riding his bicycle along the fog line as he was headed north on Hwy. 1.

At the same time, a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on Hwy. 1 behind Williams. For reasons still being investigated, the Silverado struck the rear of the bicycle.

At the time of the collision, Williams was wearing dark clothing without a helmet, and had no lights on his bicycle.

Williams sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Silverado was uninjured in the crash.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver of the Silverado and Williams for analysis. Any criminal or traffic violations in the ongoing investigation will be forwarded to the Ascension Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind bicyclists to never assume that a motorist can see them. Simple precautions such as wearing an approved bicycle helmet, reflective materials and avoiding distractions are vital in preventing crashes and avoiding injuries.

In addition, Louisiana law requires bicyclists to remain as close to the right side of the roadway as practicable and obey all traffic laws.