Volunteer fire department members honored

Staff Report

Members of the St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department and 5th Ward Volunteer Fire Department recognized two volunteers for their strong commitment to the community for fire prevention.

Officers Sean Gilbert and Shawn Frederic received the special awards.

"Both departments are no strangers to local schools, churches, day care centers, boy scout and girl scout troops," Chief James LeBlanc said.

"We are committed to making sure the children of our parish are well aware of fire prevention methods."