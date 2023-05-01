Ascension Parish Tourism Commission launches cocktail trail

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Tourism Commission launched Louisiana’s Sweet Spot Cocktail Trail, which consists of 12 local establishments that have created their own version of the “Sweet Spot Cocktail”.

All of the participants and cocktails can be found on www.visitlasweetspot.com.

Everyone must have a passport to participate. Passports are available at all the participating establishments, the visitor center and on the website.

When visiting the establishment and purchasing the cocktail, a stamp will be provided for that establishment in the passport. Once eight stamps are collected, participants can receive a special gift (while supplies last) at the visitor center by bringing the passport to be validated.

Participants will then be entered into a grand prize giveaway. Once the trail ends on July 31, one person will winover $600 of gift cards and promotions.

Rules and details can be found in the passport and on the website.

This year some restaurants are also offering a 10% off selected appetizers with a cocktail purchase.

Local participating establishments are: Agave Blue Tequila & Taco Bar, Cabo’s, Don’s Seafood, Gaston’s BBQ & Beer, Gilla Brewing, Grapevine Café & Gallery, Hot Tails, Houmas House & Gardens, Mike Anderson’s, Premier Lanes, Sno’s Seafood & Steak House, and Sugarfield Spirits.

Tracy Browning, Executive Director at Ascension Parish Tourism Commission, said the trail will provide an exciting way to support Ascension Parish’s local establishments and drive business through a typically slow time.

“This is a fantastic, innovative way to explore some of the fine establishments in Ascension Parish and what better way to start the summer?” Parish President Clint Cointment said.

The brand, Louisiana’s Sweet Spot, is a mix of history and culture, nestled between two major cities, Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The fusion of diverse influences sweetens the area’s rich history of agriculture, art, music, folk and culinary traditions and heritage.