Nutrien plans turnaround May 1 to June 15, police to assist with traffic

Staff Report

Ascension Parish government announced PCS Nitrogen Fertilizer, L.P. (Nutrien) in Geismar will perform a turnaround from May 1 to June 15, which is expected to have an effect on traffic in the area.

According to the social media post, the planned activity is completed every four years for safety and regular maintenance. Work will be conducted 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in two 12-hour shifts per day, with changes starting at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

To manage traffic during this time, a St. Gabriel police officer will be stationed at the intersection of Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 3115, River Road and Hwy. 3115, and Hwy. 74 and Hwy. 3115 every day of the turnaround.

For businesses within about a two-mile radius, intermittent moderate noise is anticipated at some points, according to the release. No other potential local impact is expected.