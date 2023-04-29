Troopers report multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 at the Hwy. 415 overpass

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police Troop A reported an investigation into a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 eastbound at the Hwy. 415 overpass in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Due to the recovery efforts, both lanes were closed on the interstate. Traffic was being diverted at the exit ramp of Hwy. 415 and allowed to re-enter the on-ramp to Interstate 10.

Crews were on the scene working diligently to recover the vehicles and return the flow of traffic to normal, according to police.

The area is near Port Allen on the west side of the Mississippi River.

Visit www.511la.org for roadway conditions and alternate routes.